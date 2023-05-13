Accumulate Asian Paints; target of Rs 3360: Prabhudas Lilladher

accumulate

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Asian Paints

We upgrade our FY24/25 EPS by 7.1%/1.0% given 1) strong demand outlook (16% volumes during 4Q23) and 2) 122/18bps higher EBITDA margins in FY24/25 given benign RM outlook and stable product pricing. Input costs are showing 4% QoQ deflation although TiO2 prices are moving up. 4Q saw a sharp 256bps QoQ ETBIDA margin recovery to 21.2% supported by 393bps QoQ gross margin improvement with stable mix. We believe APNT might pass on benefits of lower RM costs to consumers in medium term to push volumes and improve market competitiveness. Long term growth levers are intact led by 1) market share gains in decorative paints 2) sustained increase in distribution (addition of 15-20k/10-15k retail touch points in FY23/24) 3) innovations & focus on high growth waterproofing/wood finishes segment 4) scalability plans in home décor from 4-5% to 8-10% by FY26 (both organic and inorganic) 4) market leadership in retail segment of waterproofing & increased focus in project business 5) sustained growth and sharp improvement in profitability in industrial paint JV’s.



Outlook

We see little scope of further re-rating given likely aggression from Grasim & JSW in Paints and impending capex plans. We value stock on DCF and assign target price of Rs3360 (Rs3160 earlier). We expect back ended returns given emerging competition and valuations of 51.1xFY25. Accumulate for long term gains only.

