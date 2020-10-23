Accumulate Asian Paints; target of Rs 2348: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Asian Paints

APL's Q2FY21 revenues, EBITDA and APAT came ahead of our estimate as the demand normalization was fast compared to our expectation. The company witnessed 11% volume growth during the quarter. IB posted strong improvement as Africa, ME, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh posted double digit growths; Nepal remains laggard. Considering month on month improvement in demand, we believe that the growth rate would improve going ahead.

Outlook

Consequently, we have upward revised our EPS estimates for FY21E and FY22E at Rs 28.7 (+8.7%) and Rs 36.2 (+8.1%) respectively and introduced FY23E EPS estimate at Rs 42.7. Valuing the stock at 55x, we have arrived at a TP of Rs 2,348. Upgrade to Accumulate. Buy on dips.

