Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Asian Paints; target of Rs 2348: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 2348 in its research report dated October 22, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Asian Paints


APL's Q2FY21 revenues, EBITDA and APAT came ahead of our estimate as the demand normalization was fast compared to our expectation. The company witnessed 11% volume growth during the quarter. IB posted strong improvement as Africa, ME, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh posted double digit growths; Nepal remains laggard. Considering month on month improvement in demand, we believe that the growth rate would improve going ahead.


Outlook


Consequently, we have upward revised our EPS estimates for FY21E and FY22E at Rs 28.7 (+8.7%) and Rs 36.2 (+8.1%) respectively and introduced FY23E EPS estimate at Rs 42.7. Valuing the stock at 55x, we have arrived at a TP of Rs 2,348. Upgrade to Accumulate. Buy on dips.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 23, 2020 12:15 pm

tags #Accumulate #Asian Paints #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations

