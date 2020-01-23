Accumulate Asian Paints; target of Rs 1815: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Asian Paints

APNT has reported 8th consecutive quarter of double digit volume growth (~11%) led by migration from unorganized players in entry level distempers and emulsions. Although near term demand conditions are challenging due to 1) slower growth of premium paints in urban metros and Tier-I cities and 2) Slowdown in auto, construction and real estate sector. We remain positive in the structural growth story due to 1) product portfolio straddling across price points 2) huge scope in entry level paints given deep distribution (2x nearest competitor) and success of new products at 15-20% lower prices. Although APNT has taken 1% cumulative price cuts in FY20, benign crude prices would enable 220bps margin expansion in FY20 and steady margins thereafter. We cut our EPS estimates of FY20,21 and FY22 by 1.5,2.5% and 0.4% respectively and estimate 18% PBT CAGR over FY20-22.

Outlook

We value the stock at 45xFY22 EPS of 40.3 and arrive at a target price of 1815 (Earlier Rs1822). Retain Accumulate.

