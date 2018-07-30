App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Asian Paints; target of Rs 1500: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended Accumulate rating on Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated July 24, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Asian Paints

APL’s high-volume trajectory continues with strong ~13-14% growth during Q1FY19. The performance was impressive considering further reduction in volume growth gap between APL and Kansai. In FY18 APL reported lower volume growth compared to Berger and Kansai. We believe that the improvement in the volume growth was primarily due to improvement in the rural growth. Going ahead, we believe that the growth momentum in the paints industry would sustain considering

Outlook

Further, the shift from unorganised to organised would aid the company to improve market share. In addition, we are revising our margin estimates by 100bps for FY20E considering revision in GST rate and Q1 performance Maintain ACCUMULATE with TP of ` 1,500 (52x FY20 EPS).

First Published on Jul 30, 2018 04:49 pm

tags #Accumulate #Asian Paints #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

