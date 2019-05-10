App
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Asian Paints; target of Rs 1433: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 1433 in its research report dated May 09, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Asian Paints


We cut our EPS estimates for FY20 and FY21 by 6.3%-6.9% on the back of 1) uncertain demand environment in domestic market 2) deterioration in sales mix with higher sales of Putty, Tractor Distempers and emulsions 3) sensitivity of demand during election period 4) margin volatility due to INR depreciation and fluctuations in crude prices and 5) challenging environment in International business. We remain positive in APNT's structural growth story due to 1) likely benefits of GST rate reduction given ability to straddle through price points and deep distribution 2) strong pricing power given 7.4% price increase since March'18 and 3) lower share of Automotive/ Industrial paints which will face more pressure in near term.


Outlook


We estimate 12.6% and 19.2% revenue and Adj. PAT CAGR over FY19-21. We value the stock at 45xFY21 EPS and arrive at a target price of 1433. Retain Accumulate.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 10, 2019 01:27 pm

tags #Asian Paints #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

