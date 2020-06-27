App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 59: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Ashok Leyland with a target price of Rs 59 in its research report dated June 27, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ashok Leyland


AL’s 4QFY20 numbers were operationally better with EBITDA margins at 4.8% (PLe 3.2%). This was due to better product mix and vendor negotiation leading to a beat at gross margins. While the near-term demand outlook to remain uncertain, we believe these challenges are priced in. For FY22, with improved economic activities and a low base, we expect EBITDA CAGR of 23% and margins expanding by ~200bp to 8.7%. We have upgraded FY21 EBITDA/margins by 6%/80bps to factor in for benign RM and cost control benefits.



Outlook


We value AL at 7x EV/EBITDA and assign Rs17 to NBFC post 20% hold-co to arrive at target price of Rs59 (unchanged) on Mar-22 EPS. Maintain Accumulate.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 27, 2020 12:04 pm

tags #Accumulate #Ashok Leyland #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

