Accumulate Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 59: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ashok Leyland

AL’s 4QFY20 numbers were operationally better with EBITDA margins at 4.8% (PLe 3.2%). This was due to better product mix and vendor negotiation leading to a beat at gross margins. While the near-term demand outlook to remain uncertain, we believe these challenges are priced in. For FY22, with improved economic activities and a low base, we expect EBITDA CAGR of 23% and margins expanding by ~200bp to 8.7%. We have upgraded FY21 EBITDA/margins by 6%/80bps to factor in for benign RM and cost control benefits.

Outlook

We value AL at 7x EV/EBITDA and assign Rs17 to NBFC post 20% hold-co to arrive at target price of Rs59 (unchanged) on Mar-22 EPS. Maintain Accumulate.



