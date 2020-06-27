App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 58: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Ashok Leyland with a target price of Rs 58 in its research report dated June 26, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Ashok Leyland


Ashok Leyland (AL) reported above estimates Q4FY20 performance due to higher realizations and better than expected gross margins, led by lower discounts; focus on cost cutting and working capital management. EBITDA was Rs 1.83bn (vs est of Rs 554mn). Margin contracted 637bps YoY to 4.8% (vs est of 1.68%), compressed by negative operating leverage. Being the only pure play in MHCVs, AL continues to be best positioned to benefit with any potential uptick in CV demand led by better macros and policy changes. However, lower fleet utilization (below 50%), weak financial condition of fleet operators and subdued freight rates continue to impact fleet operators' buying appetite in the near term. The company has optimized the working capital cycle with reduced inventory and receivables. Management expects recovery in CV demand from Q3FY21. However, increasing debt (D/E 0.4x) is a key concern. Ashok Leyland is grappling with severe downturn in CV segment and Covid-19 will further dampen demand in the near-term. However, the industry has already witnessed a sharp fall in the last two years and we see recovery in FY22. Earnings are likely to remain weak in FY21 and then rebound strongly in FY22-23, along with better cash flows.



Outlook


Recovery in the MHCVs (expected in FY22) remains the key to stock performance. We roll forward our estimates to FY23 with target price Rs 58 (16x FY23E EPS).




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 27, 2020 11:52 am

tags #Accumulate #Ashok Leyland #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

