English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 168: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Ashok Leyland with a target price of Rs 168 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 06, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    KR Choksey's research report on Ashok Leyland


    For Q1FY23, Ashok Leyland reported revenue of INR 72,229 Mn, an increase of 144.8% YoY while declining by 17.4% QoQ. Total volumes for the quarter were at 39,651 units, a growth of 120.4% YoY and a decline of 18.6% QoQ. EBITDA was INR 3,203 Mn, which improved by 328.6% YoY while declining by 58.7% QoQ. EBITDA margins were at 4.4% in Q1FY23 vs -4.7% in Q1FY22. EBITDA margins declined by 444 bps QoQ. Adj. PAT was at INR 550 Mn, an improvement of 119.6% YoY over a loss of 2,806 Mn in Q1FY22. Adj. PAT declined 87.2% QoQ. Adj. PAT Margin was 0.8%, an improvement from -9.5% in Q1FY22 but a decline from 4.9% in Q4FY22.



    Outlook


    We expect a Revenue/ EBITDA CAGR of 32.4%/ 96.5% respectively over FY22 to FY24E, on a covid impacted base of FY22. We have assigned a P/E multiple of 24x on FY24E EPS of INR 7.0 to arrive at a revised target price of INR 168/share (earlier target INR 145/share). The target price implies a potential upside of 13.3% from the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our “ACCUMULATE” rating on the shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Ashok Leyland - 040822 - kr

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #Ashok Leyland #KR Choksey #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 08:15 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.