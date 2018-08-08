Accumulate Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 301: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Apollo Tyres

APTY reported strong revenue growth in 1QFY19. Operational performance was robust YoY on account of strong volume growth and lower raw material prices. However, as compared with 4QFY18, increase input cost impacted EBITDA margins.

Outlook

APTY has increased its capex guidance. Over FY19-21, company’s plans to invest Rs65bn in India and Rs10bn in Europe. We retain ACCUMULATE rating on the stock with price target of Rs301 (earlier 300).

