Accumulate Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 167: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Apollo Tyres

Apollo tyre(APTY) reported strong all-round performance in Q2FY21 driven by 1) strong revenue traction in replacement market (+18% YoY for TBR and 11% YoY for PCR) benefited from supply issues faced by its competitors and ban on import of Chinese tyres; 2) enhanced product mix (replacement share 74% vs 67%) and 3) RM tailwinds. Company has gained significant market share across segments (500bps for PCR and 350bps for T&B) and regions. EBITDA grew 61% YoY to Rs 6.95bn with expanded margin at 16.2% (+538bps YoY). We expect Q2 margin would not be sustainable and taper off in the coming quarters, led by higher rubber price inflation (up ~22% MoM) and normalization of operating expenses and product mix. However, expect revenue growth and margin trajectory to be strong on YoY basis led by strong replacement demand and adequate low cost RM inventory (45-60 days). The company has added 350 new dealerships in H1FY21 and has tripled its rural touchpoints to 4,150 outlets (from 1,350 in FY20). Outlook for Europe to improve as APTY has made in-roads with several prominent OEMs and is gaining market share in the premium PCR tyre segment. The company is streamlining its Netherlands operations over two years leading to layoffs, which help aid margin expansion. Being the market leader, Apollo tyre to be the key beneficiaries from the revival of the CV cycle.

Outlook

The company has strong presence in the domestic PCR tyre segment and is likely to benefit the most from the revival in PV demand by targeting the high margin premium tyres. Sustained demand recovery would help utilize recent capacity additions, drive FCF generation and de-leverage BS. We value the stock Rs 167 (based on 16x FY23E). Recommend Accumulate.

