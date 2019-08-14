App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Apar Industries; target of Rs 795: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Apar Industries with a target price of Rs 795 in its research report dated August 14, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Apar Industries


Apar Industries (Apar) reported strong set of numbers for 1QFY20 with revenue/PAT up 33%/42% YoY to Rs20bn/Rs412 mn (PLe Rs17bn/Rs334 mn). The top-line growth was led by growth across segments that is Conductors/Transformers Specialty Oils/Power Telecom Cables which grew by 61%/8%/24% YoY respectively. EBITDA margin of 6.9% was higher than PLe of 6.6% due to improvement in Cable segment (+370bps YoY). PAT for the quarter grew 42% YoY to Rs0.4 bn (PLe Rs0.3 bn). Going ahead, management indicated of weak demand, mainly in the power sector related segments (Conductor and Transformer Oil) due to delay in payments by state utilities. However, strong capex in Railways and Defence augers well for Cable segment. Improving revenue mix by increasing share of high-margin products in all the three segments in FY20 to improve overall profitability.


Outlook


We have maintained our earnings estimates for FY20/21E. The stock is currently trading at 11.4/9.1x FY20/21E. We maintain our Accumulate rating on the stock with TP of Rs 795.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 04:31 pm

tags #Accumulate #Apar Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.