App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Apar Industries; target of Rs 646: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Apar Industries with a target price of Rs 646 in its research report dated November 08, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Apar Industries


Apar Industries (APR) reported weak set of numbers for 2QFY20. Revenue performance (-3% YoY at Rs18 bn) was impacted due to lower domestic demand, extended monsoon, extreme credit tightness and slowdown in automotive segment. All the segments of the company reported weak revenue performance with Transformers Specialty Oils/Power Telecom Cables were down by 9%/16 YoY and Conductors revenue remained flat. EBITDA margin came in at 6% against 5.8% in 2QFY19. While Interest and Depreciation increased 28%/22%, other income was down 45% YoY. Hence, PBT was down 49% YoY at Rs222 mn. PAT grew by 18% YoY at Rs340 mn mainly on account of lower tax rate due to change in the corporate tax rate. While management remains cautiously positive for 2HFY20, however we believe that the recovery would be gradual.


Outlook


We have cut our earnings estimates by 19.%/20.6% for FY20/21 respectively. The stock is currently trading at 12x/10x for FY20/21E. We maintain Accumulate rating on the stock with revised TP of Rs646.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 02:52 pm

tags #Apar Industries #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.