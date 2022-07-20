English
    Accumulate Ambuja Cements; target of Rs 420: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on Ambuja Cements with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated July 20, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 20, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Arihant Capital's research report on Ambuja Cements


    Ambuja Cement reported numbers which were above our estimate on all front. Revenue from operations grew by 18.5% YoY, and 1.7% QOQ to INR 3,993 cr above our estimates of INR 3806 cr. Growth in topline YoY basis was backed by volume growth and improved realization Sales volume grew by 16.9% YoY and declined by 1.3% QoQ to 7.4 mn tonnes above our estimate of 7.2 mn tonnes. Volume growth was backed by improving demand scenario in areas where company has major presence and swift ramp up of recently commissioned Marwar Plant. Realization/ton grew by 1.3 % YoY, and 3.1% QoQ to INR 5,397 per tonne above our expectation of INR 5,286 per tonne. Growth in realization on YoY basis was mainly supported by price hike taken across the region and increased share of premium products. Share of premium products stood at 16%.



    Outlook


    We believe Margins have bottomed out and cost pressure should come down going forward. We value the stock at an EV/EBIDTA of 16(x) to its CY23E EBIDTA of INR 3975 cr. to arrive at a target price of INR 420 and maintain accumulate rating on stock.



    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 20, 2022 11:54 am
