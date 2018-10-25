App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Ambuja Cements; target of Rs 229: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Ambuja Cements with a target price of Rs 229 in its research report dated October 24, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Ambuja Cements


Lower than expected volume & realisation growth coupled with sharp increase in cost/tonne resulted in ACEM reporting weaker than expected performance. ACEM reported net income of ` 26.1bn (+12.6% YoY, -13.4% QoQ), 5.5% lower than D’est. Realisation at ` 4,787/tonne (+3.5% YoY, +1.1% QoQ). Cement despatches at 5.46 MnT (+8.8% YoY, -14.3% QoQ). ACL operated at 74% capacity utilisation during the quarter.


Outlook


We value ACEM at 12.5x CY19E, EV/EBITDA (assigning 20% holding discount to ACEM’s holding in ACC). We have revised our target price to ` 229/share, maintain ACCUMULATE.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 05:12 pm

tags #Ambuja Cements #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.