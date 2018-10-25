Accumulate Ambuja Cements; target of Rs 229: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Ambuja Cements

Lower than expected volume & realisation growth coupled with sharp increase in cost/tonne resulted in ACEM reporting weaker than expected performance. ACEM reported net income of ` 26.1bn (+12.6% YoY, -13.4% QoQ), 5.5% lower than D’est. Realisation at ` 4,787/tonne (+3.5% YoY, +1.1% QoQ). Cement despatches at 5.46 MnT (+8.8% YoY, -14.3% QoQ). ACL operated at 74% capacity utilisation during the quarter.

Outlook

We value ACEM at 12.5x CY19E, EV/EBITDA (assigning 20% holding discount to ACEM’s holding in ACC). We have revised our target price to ` 229/share, maintain ACCUMULATE.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.