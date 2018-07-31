App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Ambuja Cement; target of Rs 250: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Ambuja Cement with a target price of Rs 250 in its research report dated July 26, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ambuja Cement


In line with ACC, Ambuja cement (ACEM) reported Q2CY18 earnings above our estimates with beat on both realisations and costs. However, the beat was significantly lower compared to ACC. On relative basis, earnings look more sustainable in ACC than ACEM due to regional mix and scope for cost rationalisation. We expect 12% fall in EBITDA/t in H2CY18 over Rs744/t posted in H1 due to lag impact of higher coal and other input prices and increased discounts. Historically as well, positive beat in Q2 got diluted by disappointments in H2 due to weaker realisations and steep increase in costs. Given the dynamics of its regions, we do not subscribe to the argument of steep expansion in ACEM's pricing premiums over market.


Outlook


Hence, Q3 realisations would hold the key for meaningful upgrade in our earnings estimates for standalone ops and rating. We maintain Accumulate rating with TP of Rs250 (earlier Rs237), EV/EBITDA of 15x CY19E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:10 pm

tags #Ambuja Cement #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

