you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Ambuja Cement; target of Rs 217: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Ambuja Cement with a target price of Rs 217 in its research report dated July 25, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Ambuja Cement


ACEM posted 1.3% YoY decline in revenue to `29.8 bn due to 8.6% YoY decline in volume whereas realization went up 8% YoY. EBITDA grew 12.2% YoY to `7 bn, however, PAT declined 17.5% YoY to `29.8 bn mainly due to lower other income as dividend from ACC booked in Q1CY19 v/s Q2CY18. We expect 5.5/ 10.8%/ 7.9% revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT CAGR over CY18-20E led by (0.9%)/ 6% volume growth and 7.5%/ 2% cement realization growth in CY19E/ CY20E. ACEM gradually lost market share over last decade. Moreover, full benefit of uptick in volumes from planned expansion (3.1mtpa clinker and 1.8mtpa grinding at Marwar Mundwa in Rajasthan) from CY21E will not help ACEM to regain its market share. Given attractive valuations of ACC (9.4x CY20E EV/EBITDA) v/s ACEM (13.8x CY20E standalone EV/EBITDA), we prefer ACC over ACEM.


Outlook


Hence, we recommend Accumulate with a TP of `217 based on (11x standalone CY20E EV/EBITDA) and ACEM’s 50% stake in ACC at 20% holding discount.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 26, 2019 04:27 pm

tags #Ambuja Cement #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

