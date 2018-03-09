App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 09, 2018 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 892: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Amara Raja Batteries has recommended accumulate rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 892 in its research report dated February 26, 2018.

Geojit's research report on Amara Raja Batteries

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (ARBL) is India’s second largest Lead-acid battery manufacturer. Its segment includes automotive and industrial lead acid batteries, with market leadership in Telecom segment.Q3FY18 revenue grew by 16.9%YoY which was largely driven by automotive segment but industrial segment remained subdued. EBITDA margin improved by 20bpsYoY due to price hikes taken for increase in RM cost and effective cost strategies.

Outlook

We lower our FY19 PAT estimate by 3% respectively to factor higher tax and expect earnings growth at 13% CAGR over FY17-20E. We believe normalization of business in industrial segment and maintain our valuation at 22xFY20E EPS with a revised target price of Rs892 with Accumulate rating.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Accumulate #Amara Raja Batteries #Geojit #Recommendations

