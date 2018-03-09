Accumulate Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 892: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Amara Raja Batteries has recommended accumulate rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 892 in its research report dated February 26, 2018.
Geojit's research report on Amara Raja Batteries
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (ARBL) is India’s second largest Lead-acid battery manufacturer. Its segment includes automotive and industrial lead acid batteries, with market leadership in Telecom segment.Q3FY18 revenue grew by 16.9%YoY which was largely driven by automotive segment but industrial segment remained subdued. EBITDA margin improved by 20bpsYoY due to price hikes taken for increase in RM cost and effective cost strategies.
