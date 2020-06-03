App
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 09:22 AM IST

Accumulate Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 758: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Amara Raja Batteries with a target price of Rs 758 in its research report dated June 01, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Amara Raja Batteries


Amara Raja reported a decent performance in Q4FY20. The sharp decline in volume in the auto OEM segment was offset by growth in the domestic replacement segment and exports. The home UPS segment was under pressure, as the seasonal demand for inverter batteries was severely impacted by the lockdown restrictions in March. EBITDA was Rs 2.4bn (+0.4% YoY) and margin was 15.4% (-82bps QoQ). The negative operating leverage was partially offset by fall in lead prices, a better product mix and cost control measures. APAT grew15% YoY to Rs 1.36bn due to lower tax rate. We maintain a positive view on Amara Raja due to: 1) increase in production capacity that will help gain market share in OEM segment, 2) an expected improvement in replacement demand, as primary vehicle sales were strong in the past three years (before FY20), 3) continued market share gain from unorganized players, after the GST implementation and 4) sharp recovery in the automotive replacement market from Q2FY21.In addition, post COVID-19, the unorganized players are expected to face a supply crunch of lead, as there is no inventory of used batteries in the market. This is positive for organized players. Moreover, post reopening, a surge in demand is expected, as the channel inventory is lower than the same period last year. Pricing will also remain firm, despite the fall in lead prices.



Outlook


We increase our EPS estimates by 5/8% for FY21/22E, as we factor in strong operating margins and lower tax. At CMP, the stock trades at 19/16x FY21/22E EPS (vs 5-year historical mean of 25), we recommend to Accumulate, and increase the TP to Rs 758 (19x FY22E EPS).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 3, 2020 09:22 am

#Amara Raja Batteries #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

