Accumulate Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 684: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Amara Raja Batteries

Amara Raja reported strong results in 1QFY20 in challenging conditions. Net profit jumped 25% YoY to ` 1.4bn, due to sharp margin expansion of 300bps and a low base. We remain positive about the Indian batteries market, as we expect 1) replacement demand to further improve, given healthy primary sales in the past three years, 2) a market share gain from unorganized players, after GST, and 3) an uptick in the nascent e-rickshaws /solar batter. We forecast Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 8%/11%/10% over FY19-21E.

Outlook

At CMP, the stock trades at 19/18x for FY20/21E EPS (vs 5 year historical multiple of 28), we recommend an Accumulate rating, with a TP ` 684 (20x FY21E EPS).

