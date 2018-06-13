App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Ahluwalia Contracts (India); target of Rs 418: Centrum Research

Centrum Research recommended accumulate rating on Ahluwalia Contracts (India) with a target price of Rs 418 in its research report dated June 08, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Centrum Research's research report on Ahluwalia Contracts (India)


Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd (ACIL), for Q4FY18, reported mixed numbers. Revenue declined by 5% YoY to Rs447 crore, mainly due to slow execution and GST impact. EBITDA grew ~25% to Rs53 crore. Lower raw material cost and construction expenses led to EBITDA margin expansion of 286bps to 12%. Net profit grew 54% to Rs31 crore, on the back of lower interest cost. As of Mar’18, ACIL has reduced debt to Rs30 crore (vs Rs90 crore in Mar’17). ACIL has declared a dividend of Rs0.3/share, for the first time in the last 6 years.


Outlook


Given the government’s focus on buildings, healthy bid pipeline and opportunities in the higher ticket size orders (Rs500 crore+), we anticipate ACIL to be a beneficiary of the same. We maintain our Accumulate rating and value the company at 16x FY20E EPS giving a target price of Rs418.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 03:29 pm

tags #Ahluwalia Contracts India #Buy #Centrum Research #Recommendations

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.