App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 25, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Adlabs; target of Rs 50: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Adlabs with a target price of Rs 50 in its research report dated May 18, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Adlabs


Adlabs Q4FY18 results were broadly in-line with our estimates. The company reported 6% rise in footfalls from 398K to 422K. Despite unfavorable base of 25% increase the rise in footfalls can be attributed to price pass on to the consumers post-GST and improved business conditions. The company has passed on the prices to the tune of SGST (9%) which the company will be refunded by the state of Maharashtra for the capital investment made in the state. Going ahead, we believe that the footfall growth would continue in the coming years benefiting from the favorable base and changing economies. The company measures to reduce its debt will reduce the losses going ahead.


Outlook


Valuing at 9x EV/EBITDA to arrive at a TP of ` 50. Maintain Accumulate.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Adlabs #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.