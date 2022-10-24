English
    Accumulate AAVAS Financiers; target of Rs 2250: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on AAVAS Financiers with a target price of Rs 2250 in its research report dated October 22, 2022.

    October 24, 2022 / 02:04 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on AAVAS Financiers


    Aavas saw a good quarter with earnings beat led by higher off-book income and better NII (a function of higher NIM and AuM growth). Asset quality was stable with lower provisions. Balanced asset-liability profile and immediate reset of floating rate assets vis-à-vis liabilities ensured that NIM was stable QoQ. AuM grew by 23.6% YoY (PLe 22.6%) and guidance is to consistently grow between 22-25% as demand exists, however asset quality would be preferred over growth. Opex intensity could keep costs elevated for 6-9 months owing to ramp up in distribution network and tech spends, however cost/income may start tapering off from FY24. While we raise AuM growth for FY24 by ~2%, we cut PAT by 8% due higher opex.


    Outlook


    Hence we trim multiple from 5.0x to 4.6x but roll forward to Sep’24 ABV to arrive at a TP of Rs2,250 (earlier Rs2300). Change rating from HOLD to ACCUMULATE.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 24, 2022 02:04 pm
