App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Aarti Industries; target of Rs 992: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Aarti Industries with a target price of Rs 992 in its research report dated May 26, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Aarti Industries


We leave the estimates largely unchanged for FY21/22E. AIL's near term growth trajectory will face headwinds from weakness in discretionary spend (textiles, autos, aerospace etc; ~40% of AIL's revenues) and weak global macro-economic situation. Increased competition from China due to export benefits is an added risk. AIL with a diversified product portfolio of 200 products remains well placed to capitalize on rising investment in domestic downstream industries, along with production shift from China.



Outlook


We remain structurally positive on AIL's growth prospects but will wait for better entry points given the macro challenges. Downgrade to ACCUMULATE from BUY with a PT of Rs992 (Rs 988 earlier) based on 24x FY22E.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

Read More
First Published on May 27, 2020 11:11 am

tags #Aarti Industries #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Global energy investment expected to tumble 20% in 2020 due to COVID-19 crisis: IEA

Global energy investment expected to tumble 20% in 2020 due to COVID-19 crisis: IEA

Biocon gets drug regulator's nod for CytoSorb device to treat critical COVID-19 patients

Biocon gets drug regulator's nod for CytoSorb device to treat critical COVID-19 patients

Amtrak needs $1.5 billion bailout, prepares to cut up to 20% of workforce

Amtrak needs $1.5 billion bailout, prepares to cut up to 20% of workforce

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Scale-up battle preparedness visualising worst-case scenarios: President Xi Jinping tells Chinese military

Scale-up battle preparedness visualising worst-case scenarios: President Xi Jinping tells Chinese military

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.