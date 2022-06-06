English
    Accumulate Aarti Industries; target of Rs 880: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Aarti Industries with a target price of Rs 880 in its research report dated June 03, 2022.

    June 06, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Aarti Industries


    Q4FY22 Revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT growth of 45%/30%/42% YoY led by improvement in realizations (cost pass through) and volumes (restricted due to shortage of nitric acid). Commencement of revenue generation from long-term contracts and ramp-up of recently commissioned plants to drive specialty chemical revenue while pharma revenue to be driven by higher volumes from regulated markets, value-added products and new intermediate products. Upcoming projects to aid penetration in some key therapies (anti-hypertension, cardio-vascular, oncology, corticosteroids).



    Outlook


    We expect healthy revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT CAGR of 18%/20%/24% over FY22-24E, on increasing capacity utilization (high capex intensity of Rs 45-50 bn over FY22-24E, with focus on high value derivatives) leveraging import substitution, rising domestic demand and China +1 strategy. We assign ‘Accumulate’ rating with TP of Rs 880 (19x FY24E EV/EBITDA).

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Aarti Industries #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 6, 2022 12:07 pm
