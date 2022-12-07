Accumulate Aarti Industries; target of Rs 775: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Aarti Industries

Q2FY23 Revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT growth of 34%/5%/-17% YoY largely led by higher realizations (cost pass through). Ramp-up of recently commissioned plants, Jhagadia chlorination capacity and Dahej phase 2 unit to drive specialty chemicals revenue. We expect healthy EBITDA & PAT CAGR of 24%/27% over FY23-25E (EBITDA for FY23E at Rs11bn, H1FY23 at Rs5.5bn), on rising capacity utilization (high capex intensity of Rs 25-30 bn over FY23- 24E focused on value added derivatives, import substitution, rising domestic demand and China +1.



Outlook

Maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating with TP of Rs 775 (33x FY25E EPS, adjusted for demerger of pharma business).

