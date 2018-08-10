App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 04:22 PM IST

Accumulate Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1493: Geojit

Geojit recommended accumulate rating on Aarti Industries with a target price of Rs 1493 in its research report dated August 08, 2018.

Geojit's research report on Aarti Industries


AARTI Industries Ltd (ARTO) is a global leader in Benzene based derivative products. Has a diversified product portfolio with end users in pharma, agrochemicals, specialty polymers, paints & pigments.


Outlook


We value ARTO at P/E of 22x (21x earlier) FY20E given strong earnings outlook and ROE of above 25%.Given sharp run-up in stock prices we downgrade to Accumulate from Buy with a target price of Rs1,493.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 10, 2018 04:22 pm

tags #Aarti Industries #Accumulate #Geojit #Recommendations

