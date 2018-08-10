Accumulate Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1493: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Aarti Industries

AARTI Industries Ltd (ARTO) is a global leader in Benzene based derivative products. Has a diversified product portfolio with end users in pharma, agrochemicals, specialty polymers, paints & pigments.

Outlook

We value ARTO at P/E of 22x (21x earlier) FY20E given strong earnings outlook and ROE of above 25%.Given sharp run-up in stock prices we downgrade to Accumulate from Buy with a target price of Rs1,493.

