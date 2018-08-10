App
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 04:05 PM IST

Accumulate Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1443: KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Aarti Industries with a target price of Rs 1443 in its research report dated August 07, 2018.

KR Choksey's research report on Aarti Industries


The revenue of the company grew by 36% YoY to INR 10,785 mn in line with our estimates of INR 10706 mn. The revenue growth was led by higher demand from value added products under speciality segment (+35% YoY) as well as pharmaceuticals segment (+41 YoY). EBITDA for the quarter stood at INR 1879 mn (+36% YoY; 4% QoQ). Operational performance was impacted by INR 289 mn on account of MTM losses. Further, sustained raw material coupled with lower other expenses aided OPM to remain buoyed at 17.4% as against 17.5% same quarter last year. The bottom-line increased by 42% YoY and 5% QoQ to INR 893 mn as against INR 847 mn in Q4FY18 and 631 mn in Q1FY18. NPM remained flat at 8.3% as against 8% in Q1Fy18.


Outlook


At the CMP of INR 1330/share the company trades trailing P/E of 31.7x. We value the company at two year forward P/E of 21x and arrive at a target price of INR 1443/share resulting into an upside of 8.5%. We assign an “ACCUMULATE” rating on the stock


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 10, 2018 04:05 pm

#Aarti Industries #Accumulate #KR Choksey #Recommendations

