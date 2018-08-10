Accumulate Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1443: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Aarti Industries

The revenue of the company grew by 36% YoY to INR 10,785 mn in line with our estimates of INR 10706 mn. The revenue growth was led by higher demand from value added products under speciality segment (+35% YoY) as well as pharmaceuticals segment (+41 YoY). EBITDA for the quarter stood at INR 1879 mn (+36% YoY; 4% QoQ). Operational performance was impacted by INR 289 mn on account of MTM losses. Further, sustained raw material coupled with lower other expenses aided OPM to remain buoyed at 17.4% as against 17.5% same quarter last year. The bottom-line increased by 42% YoY and 5% QoQ to INR 893 mn as against INR 847 mn in Q4FY18 and 631 mn in Q1FY18. NPM remained flat at 8.3% as against 8% in Q1Fy18.

Outlook

At the CMP of INR 1330/share the company trades trailing P/E of 31.7x. We value the company at two year forward P/E of 21x and arrive at a target price of INR 1443/share resulting into an upside of 8.5%. We assign an “ACCUMULATE” rating on the stock

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.