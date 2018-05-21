Accumulate Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1429: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Aarti Industries

The revenue of the company grew by 23% y-o-y to INR 10.29 bn almost in line with our estimates of INR 10.89 bn. The revenue growth was led by pharmaceutical segment (+46% y-o-y). On the raw material front, OPM fell by 78 bps y-o-y to 17.5% primarily on account of higher RMAT cost, however lower other cost restricted further stress on the operational performance. EBITDA grew by 18% y-o-y to INR 1.80 bn. The bottom-line increased by 14% y-o-y to INR 847 mn, impacted by higher tax outgo (22% v/s 19% in Q4FY17). NPM stood at 8.2% (-68 bps y-o-y).

Outlook

On valuation front, at the CMP of INR 1300/share the company trades P/E of 23.9x FY19E and 22.7x FY20E. We value the company at two year forward P/E of 25x and arrive at a target price of INR 1429/share resulting into an upside of 10%. We assign an “ACCUMULATE” rating on the stock.

