May 21, 2018 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1429: KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Aarti Industries with a target price of Rs 1429 in its research report dated May 17, 2018.

KR Choksey's research report on Aarti Industries


The revenue of the company grew by 23% y-o-y to INR 10.29 bn almost in line with our estimates of INR 10.89 bn. The revenue growth was led by pharmaceutical segment (+46%  y-o-y).  On the raw material front, OPM fell by 78 bps y-o-y to 17.5% primarily on account of higher RMAT cost, however lower other cost restricted further stress on the operational performance. EBITDA grew by 18% y-o-y to INR 1.80 bn. The bottom-line increased by 14% y-o-y to INR 847 mn, impacted by higher tax outgo (22% v/s 19% in Q4FY17). NPM stood at 8.2%     (-68 bps y-o-y).


Outlook


On valuation front, at the CMP of INR 1300/share the company trades P/E of 23.9x FY19E and 22.7x FY20E. We value the company at two year forward P/E of 25x and arrive at a target price of INR 1429/share resulting into an upside of 10%. We assign an “ACCUMULATE” rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Aarti Industries #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations

