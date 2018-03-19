App
Mar 19, 2018 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1311: Geojit

Geojit has recommended Accumulate rating on Aarti Industries with a target price of Rs 1311 in its research report dated March 01, 2018.

Geojit's research report on Aarti Industries


Q3FY18 Revenue and PAT grew by robust 29% & 22% YoY. EBITDA margins declined by 150bps YoY to 18% due to higher raw material cost and other expenses. Bagged contract worth Rs10,000cr for supply of high value agro chemical intermediary from a global chemical supplier. Going forward, ARTO’s focus on high margin products and long term supply contract of high value agro chemical is expected provide higher growth opportunities.

Outlook

Given healthy earnings outlook we value ARTO at 20x (18x earlier) on FY20E, with a target price of Rs 1311 and maintain Accumulate rating.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Aarti Industries #Accumulate #Geojit #Recommendations

