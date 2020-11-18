PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1232: Geojit

Geojit recommended accumulate rating on Aarti Industries with a target price of Rs 1232 in its research report dated November 12 , 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's research report on Aarti Industries


AARTI Industries Ltd (ARTO) is a global leader in Benzene based derivative products. The company has a diversified product portfolio with end users in pharma, agrochemicals, specialty polymers, paints & pigments. Q2 revenue grew by 9% YoY, as revenue from Specialty chemicals & Pharma grew by ~24% & 22% YoY. EBITDA margins declined by 190bps YoY due to weak product mix and higher cost. Consequently, PAT was down by 5% YoY. Revival in discretionary portfolio, ~40% of specialty chemicals (Auto, industrial, dyes/pigments), is expected to take some more time. Recent expansion in new capacities/new products, which are either backward or forward integrated, is margin accretive. Pharma segment continues to gain traction led by value added products. We remain constructive on ARTO given its niche capabilities including wining of multi year contracts, expanding value added products, strong off-take from Pharma segments and improved outlook on account of issues in China.


Outlook


We value ARTO at P/E of 25x as we roll forward to FY23E, with a target price of Rs1,232 and downgrade to Accumulate from Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 02:12 pm

tags #Aarti Industries #Accumulate #Geojit #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.