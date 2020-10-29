172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-aarti-industries-target-of-rs-1110-cd-equisearch-6035711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1110: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch recommended accumulate rating on Aarti Industries with a target price of Rs 1110 in its research report dated October 28, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CD Equisearch's research report on Aarti Industries


According to a report by Grand View Research, Inc, the global specialty chemicals market is estimated to grow by 3.7% CAGR to $844.2 bn during 2016-27 periods not least due to higher performance achieved by the application of specialty chemicals when compared to their conventional counterparts. Increasing disposable income, growing awareness, higher healthcare and construction spending, infrastructural development, and population growth are factors likely to increase the product sales across end-use industries such as construction, personal care, and cosmetics, pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals, food, automotive, and electronics.


Outlook


Weighing odds, we advise accumulating the stock with revised target of Rs 1110 (previous target: Rs 890) based on 30x FY21e earnings.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 05:04 pm

tags #Aarti Industries #Accumulate #CD Equisearch #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.