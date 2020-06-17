Accumulate Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1024: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Aarti Industries

We tweak our FY21/22E estimate by 16.6%/3.1% respectively as we incorporate higher revenues from termination of multi-year contract. Termination of AIL’s marquee contract to supply agro chemical intermediates is a setback, as the company has to now scout for new opportunities, which are likely to be of lower margins against 40% EBIDTA margin for the terminated one. This will reduce the LT margin profile of AIL. Payment of termination fee of USD120-130m by March 22 will reduce NPV loss to ~24%, in our view. The project economics will further improve as the company plans to supply intermediates to other Active Ingredient players or bring it for other end uses, which provide upside risk to our estimates. We remain structurally positive on AIL’s growth prospects given its diversified product portfolio, but will wait for better entry points given the macro challenges.

Outlook

Maintain ACCUMULATE with a revised PT of Rs 1,024 (Rs 992) based on 24x FY22E.







