you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1024: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Aarti Industries with a target price of Rs 1024 in its research report dated August 13, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Aarti Industries


We leave the estimates largely unchanged for FY21-23E. AIL’s near term growth trajectory will face headwinds from weakness in discretionary spend (textiles, autos, aerospace etc; ~40% of AIL’s revenues) and weak global macro-economic situation. Cancellation of high margin and higher profile agrochemicals contract is a major setback as it would have opened doors to other large contracts in the segment. AIL with a diversified product portfolio of 200 products remains well placed to capitalize on rising investment in domestic downstream industries along with production shift from China.



Outlook


We remain structurally positive on AIL’s growth prospects but will wait for better entry points given the macro challenges. Maintain ACCUMULATE.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 09:09 am

tags #Aarti Industries #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

