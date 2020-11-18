PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1020: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Aarti Industries with a target price of Rs 1020 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Aarti Industries


We tweak our FY21 estimates to factor delay in commissioning of long term contract and make other changes. AIL’s near term growth trajectory will face headwinds from weakness in discretionary spend (textiles, autos, aerospace etc; ~40% of AIL’s revenues) and weak global macro-economic situation. Cancellation of high margin and higher profile agrochemicals contract is a major setback as it would have opened doors to other large contracts in the segment. AIL with a diversified product portfolio of 200 products remain well placed to capitalize on rising investment in domestic downstream industries along with production shift from China.


Outlook


We remain structurally positive on AIL’s growth prospects but will wait for better entry points given the macro challenges. Maintain ACCUMULATE with a TP of Rs1,020 (Rs1,024 earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 01:55 pm

tags #Aarti Industries #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.