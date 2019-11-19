App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accelya Solutions share price jumps 17% on acquisition by Vista Equity Partners

Warburg Pincus will exit its partnership with Accelya upon its sale to Vista, which is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Accelya Solutions share price touched 52-week high of Rs 1,247, rising nearly 17 percent intraday on November 18, a day after the company announced that it was being acquired by Vista Equity Partners.

Vista Equity Partners is a leading investment firm focused on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses.

Vista's investment in Accelya is the first made by the company’s permanent capital investment fund Vista Equity Partners Perennial, which is focused on growing industry-leading vertical software companies through long-term investments in product expansion and feature enhancement, the company said in release.

Close

“Vista shares with us a long-term view and focus on product innovation that will allow us to accelerate the expansion of our solutions to propel our clients forward in the dynamic travel marketplace,” Accelya CEO John Johnston said.

related news

At 1334 hours, Accelya Kale Solutions was quoting at Rs 1,209.25, up Rs 139.90, or 13.08 percent.

At 1334 hours, Accelya Kale Solutions was quoting at Rs 1,209.25, up Rs 139.90, or 13.08 percent.

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 01:58 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

