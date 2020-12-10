PlusFinancial Times
ACC, UltraTech, Ambuja fall 2-3% after CCI raids companies' offices

Searches were also conducted at Indian company Shree Cement Ltd, a third source said.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 10, 2020 / 11:21 AM IST
 
 
Shares of cement companies including ACC, UltraTech Cement and Ambuja Cements fell 2-3 percent intraday after Competition Commission of India (CCI) has initiated an investigation against cement companies in India.

India’s antitrust body on December 9 conducted raids at offices of UltraTech Cement and two subsidiaries of the world’s largest cement maker LafargeHolcim, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Swiss-based LafargeHolcim in a statement to Reuters confirmed officials visited the Mumbai offices of ACC and Ambuja Cements and said the companies were fully cooperating with the authorities, but could not comment further as the matter is ongoing.

Several officers of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) were involved in search operations conducted simultaneously at multiple locations in India, late into the evening, the sources said, asking not to be named because of the confidential nature of the raids.

Also Read - India antitrust body raids cement giants UltraTech, LafargeHolcim units: Sources

At 10:36 hrs, ACC was quoting at Rs 1,629, down Rs 27.60, or 1.67 percent, UltraTech Cement was quoting at Rs 5,040.00, down Rs 104.80, or 2.04 percent and Ambuja Cements was quoting at Rs 246.95, down Rs 5.90, or 2.33 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Ambuja Cements #buzzing stocks.acc #UltraTech Cement
first published: Dec 10, 2020 11:11 am

