ACC falls 4% despite better Q1 numbers; CLSA maintains buy with target Rs 2,000

Shares of ACC fell more than 4 percent in the early trade on Wednesday despite company reported better numbers for the quarter ended March 2019.

Its profit jumps 38.3 percent to Rs 346 crore versus Rs 250.1 crore, while revenue rises 8.1 percent to Rs 3,919.1 crore versus Rs 3,624.6 crore, YoY.

The foreign research house Morgan Stanley has maintained overweight call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,691 per share

According to firm, the volumes and realisations are in-line with expectations, while higher than expected energy and freight costs led to an EBITDA miss.

The company will benefit from cement price hikes. It expect margin to gradually improve in ensuing quarters.

The EBITDA/t was at Rs 616, up 3% YoY & 14% QoQ but 6 percent below our estimate, it added.

CLSA and Deutsche Bank have maintained buy rating with a target of Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,830 per share respectively.

The realisation miss led by mix deterioration & a clear cost disappointment, while strong growth in East impacted net realisations due to inferior market mix, said CLSA.

Q1 operating EBITDA below estimates, while net is ahead of estimates. The volumes are in-line, but miss on cost/realisation.

CLSA sees company as a key beneficiary of a strong recovery in cement prices.

Deutsche Bank feels that the company has reported a weak Q1 result with EBITDA up 8% YoY.

The EBITDA is 18% below estimate on account of higher power, fuel & freight costs, while it forecast 19% CAGR in EBITDA and 24% in EPS over CY18-20.

The new capex announcement providing a visibility on growth prospects beyond CY21 and valuation at 9.5x CY20e EV/EBITDA at significant discount to past 5-year average, it added.