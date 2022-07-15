ACC dips 2% after net profit slumps 60%. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

ACC share price fell 2 percent in the early trade on July 15 a day after the company announced its June quarter earnings.

ACC Limited, one of the country's top cement manufacturers, on July 14 reported a 60 percent decline in its consolidated net profit of Rs 227 crore for the second quarter ended June 2022 from Rs 569 crore a year ago.

On a sequential basis, profit declined by 42.6 percent from Rs 396 crore in the March 2022 quarter. The company follows a January-December financial year.

Consolidated revenue climbed 15 percent to Rs 4,468 crore for the quarter under review, up from Rs 3,885 crore in the year-ago period. On a QoQ basis, the revenue grew marginally by 0.9 percent from Rs. 4,427 crore in the previous quarter.

Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and the company after June quarter earnings:

Goldman Sachs

Broking firm Goldman Sachs has kept the 'neutral' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,100 per share.

The impact of rising fuel prices has likely peaked. However, elevated competition in east and major capacity expansions is still 9-12 months away.

The volume and EBITDA growth will likely lag peers, reported CNBC-TV18.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley has retained the 'underweight' tag on the stock with a target at Rs 2,050 per share.

The EBITDA was below consensus, driven by weaker-than-expected costs, reported CNBC-TV18.

Credit Suisse

Foreign research house Credit Suisse has kept 'neutral' rating on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 2,000 from Rs 2,450 per share.

The long-term outlook was intact amid near-term energy cost headwinds. The company delivered in-line results with 10.5 percent growth in volumes. The margins were impacted at Rs 526 per tonne on a sharp spike in energy cost.

Credit Suisse reducing EBITDA/tonne estimate to Rs 750/tonne in CY22 and improving to Rs 970/1000/tonne in CY23/24, reported CNBC-TV18.

CLSA

Broking firm CLSA has maintained 'underperform' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,300 per share.

The profitability is at a six-year low and the first half FCF is negative. The Q2 EBITDA is weak, which is largely in line with expectations.

The capacity expansion and synergies key to watch, while clarity on earnings is a key for rerating, reported CNBC-TV18.

Citi

Brokerage house Citi has kept buy rating on the stock while cut the target price to Rs 2,460 from Rs 2,720 per share.

The Q2 was slightly below than estimates, while costs likely at their peak.

The industry pricing trends should remain muted.

The valuations with upsides from potential synergies make it attractive bottom-up play, reported CNBC-TV18.

UBS

Research house UBS has kept buy rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,600 per share as the Q2 performance was weaker than expectations.

The open offer at Rs 2,200 per share could keep downside protected.

The market would track progress on acquisition by Adani Group, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 9:21am, ACC was quoting at Rs 2,114.50, down Rs 41.90, or 1.94 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.