ACC, Ambuja Cements slip 1-4% after merger is called off

Shares of cement major, ACC and Ambuja Cements slipped 1-4 percent in the early trade on Tuesday as the merger between the companies have been called at this juncture.

A limitation in transferring mining assets has led to ACC and Ambuja Cements (ACL) from dropping plans to merge their business, at least for the present.

"On the basis of a comprehensive evaluation carried out by both the Special Committee and the Board of Directors, the Board is of the opinion that there are present certain constraints in implementing the merger between the company and ACL, said an announcement by ACC.

At the same time, ACC clarified that, "The company is therefore not proceeding with the merger at the juncture, though this remains the ultimate objective."

In the meantime, with the intention to maximise synergies between the companies and unlock value for the shareholders, the Board has approved the arrangement with ACL for mutual purchase and sale of materials and services."

Also Read - ACC-Ambuja merger being put on hold was on expected lines: Rakesh Arora

The two cement majors had proposed the merger in May last year. The combined entity would have had a capacity of 63 million tons, helping parent.

Brokerage: CLSA

The global research firm believes that transaction costs seem to be prohibitive between ACC and Ambuja. The merger could not happen unless there is a regulatory change. Having said that, ultimate goal for the two is to still merge, as per the management it said. CLSA has a buy call on Ambuja with a target of Rs 325, while the rating is same in case of ACC a well. The target, in this case, is Rs 2,150.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse said that the full merger proposal replaced by material swap agreements. Overall, it remains cautious on the cement sector.

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank

The global investment bank said that issues & costs w.r.t transfer of limestone mines a key constraint in merger. Further, the interim arrangement between the companies is likely to be on logistics. It prefers ACC to Ambuja on valuations.

At 09:17 hrs ACC was quoting at Rs 1,647.55, down 0.95 percent and Ambuja Cements was quoting at Rs 257.45, down 1.85 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil