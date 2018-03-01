ABC India surges 19% on order win from BHEL

Shares of ABC India surged 19 percent intraday Wednesday on bagging order of Rs 142 crore.

The company has received order worth Rs 142 crore from BHEL for multimodal transportation of export project cargo from India to the MSTPP Rampal project in Bangladesh.

At 10:57 hrs ABC India was quoting at Rs 104, up Rs 12.45, or 13.60 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 116 and 52-week low Rs 77.80 on 15 May, 2017 and 16 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 10.34 percent below its 52-week high and 33.68 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil