App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Feb 28, 2018 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ABC India surges 19% on order win from BHEL

The company has received order worth Rs 142 crore from BHEL for multimodal transportation of export project cargo from India to the MSTPP Rampal project in Bangladesh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of ABC India surged 19 percent intraday Wednesday on bagging order of Rs 142 crore.

The company has received order worth Rs 142 crore from BHEL for multimodal transportation of export project cargo from India to the MSTPP Rampal project in Bangladesh.

At 10:57 hrs ABC India was quoting at Rs 104, up Rs 12.45, or 13.60 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 116 and 52-week low Rs 77.80 on 15 May, 2017 and 16 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 10.34 percent below its 52-week high and 33.68 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC