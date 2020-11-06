172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|abb-india-shares-gain-5-jefferies-maintains-buy-6077071.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ABB India shares gain 5% as Jefferies maintains buy

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,534.90 and 52-week low Rs 722.45 on 13 November 2019 and 27 May 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
ABB India share price added over 5 percent intraday on November 6 after research house Jefferies has maintained buy with a target at Rs 1,000 per share.

The management sounded relatively upbeat on outlook and margin has further room to expand as business recovers, said Jefferies.

The focus remains on cash conservation, cost control to manage COVID impact, while gradual ramp-up of operations & higher exports should drive upside, it added.

The company reported a profit of Rs 80.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 against a profit of Rs 78.81 crore in the year-ago period.

At 12:29 hrs ABB India was quoting at Rs 934.35, up Rs 40.20, or 4.50 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 39.13 percent below its 52-week high and 29.33 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #ABB India #Buzzing Stocks

