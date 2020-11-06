ABB India shares gain 5% as Jefferies maintains buy

ABB India share price added over 5 percent intraday on November 6 after research house Jefferies has maintained buy with a target at Rs 1,000 per share.

The management sounded relatively upbeat on outlook and margin has further room to expand as business recovers, said Jefferies.

The focus remains on cash conservation, cost control to manage COVID impact, while gradual ramp-up of operations & higher exports should drive upside, it added.

The company reported a profit of Rs 80.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 against a profit of Rs 78.81 crore in the year-ago period.

At 12:29 hrs ABB India was quoting at Rs 934.35, up Rs 40.20, or 4.50 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,534.90 and 52-week low Rs 722.45 on 13 November 2019 and 27 May 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 39.13 percent below its 52-week high and 29.33 percent above its 52-week low.