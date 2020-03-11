App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ABB India share price touches 52-week low on sale of solar inverter biz

This business transfer will be effective April 1, 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ABB India share price touched a 52-week low of Rs 1,098.60, falling 2.5 percent intraday on March 11 after the company board approved sale of solar inverter business on slump sale basis.

In the meeting held on March 9, the company board has approved the proposal to sell company's solar inverter business as a going concern on slump sale basis to a wholly-owned Indian subsidiary of Italian Company, FIMER S.p.A viz, "Marici Solar India Private Limited", for the value of Rs 100.6 crore and on such terms and conditions as contained in the Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) to be executed in due course.

This business transfer will be effective on April 1, 2020.

Close

For the FY 2019, the solar inverter business had a turnover of Rs 664 crore which is approximately 9 percent of the total turnover of the company.

At 12:14 hrs, ABB India was quoting at Rs 1,107.00, down Rs 19.65, or 1.74 percent.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 12:29 pm

tags #ABB India #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.