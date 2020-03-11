ABB India share price touches 52-week low on sale of solar inverter biz

ABB India share price touched a 52-week low of Rs 1,098.60, falling 2.5 percent intraday on March 11 after the company board approved sale of solar inverter business on slump sale basis.

In the meeting held on March 9, the company board has approved the proposal to sell company's solar inverter business as a going concern on slump sale basis to a wholly-owned Indian subsidiary of Italian Company, FIMER S.p.A viz, "Marici Solar India Private Limited", for the value of Rs 100.6 crore and on such terms and conditions as contained in the Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) to be executed in due course.

This business transfer will be effective on April 1, 2020.

For the FY 2019, the solar inverter business had a turnover of Rs 664 crore which is approximately 9 percent of the total turnover of the company.

At 12:14 hrs, ABB India was quoting at Rs 1,107.00, down Rs 19.65, or 1.74 percent.