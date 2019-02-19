App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ABB India gains on order wins from Indian Railways

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,560.55 and 52-week low Rs 1,123.00 on 01 March, 2018 and 28 June, 2018, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of ABB India rose 1.7 percent intraday Tuesday after company won an order from Indian Railways.

The company has won its largest traction equipment order in India, worth more than Rs 270 crore to supply state-of-the-art converters for electric locomotives from Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW), in Varanasi.

The converters are custom designed for Indian Railways and will be manufactured at one of company's largest factories for locomotive applications in Nelamangala, near Bengaluru, in Southern India.

Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director, ABB India said, “We are privileged to work with DLW and Indian Railways on the electrification of the domestic rail network in India – the fourth largest rail network in the world."

At 14:25 hrs ABB India was quoting at Rs 1,244.75, up Rs 12.60, or 1.02 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,560.55 and 52-week low Rs 1,123.00 on 01 March, 2018 and 28 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.24 percent below its 52-week high and 10.84 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 02:30 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.