ABB India bags order for automating Reliance Life Sciences' Nashik facilities

The implementation of ABB's DCS in a virtualized environment is expected to enhance projects efficiency by simplifying server management and reducing operational costs.

ABB India in an exchange filling on August 21 announced that it has secured an order from Reliance Life Sciences (RLS) to deploy automation and control solutions for new biosimilars and plasma protein manufacturing facilities in Nashik, Maharashtra.

The scope of the project involves complete automation of manufacturing processes through ABB's distributed control system (DCS) ability system 800xA. This cutting-edge solution encompasses Remote I/O systems, Batch Recipe Management, and MES integration. By harnessing ABB's advanced technology, RLS aims to enhance its manufacturing processes, meet regulatory standards, and elevate the quality of its products.

The integration of ABB's DCS operating on the latest Windows version provides a multitude of benefits for RLS. The deployment of this advanced system allows for a reduction in the total cost of ownership. Additionally, the DCS solution acts as an integration platform, facilitating real-time monitoring of various plant sections and optimizing maintenance processes. The technology shall additionally enable streamlined data communication, minimises wiring, optimises hardware footprint, and accelerates project execution.

The 160-acre Nashik facility is set to house manufacturing plants for a range of products, including plasma proteins, biopharmaceuticals, oncology pharmaceuticals, and vaccines. Given the intricate nature of large-scale biotechnology production and the strict adherence to regulatory guidelines, ABB's System 800xA solution proves vital in minimising manufacturing errors, ensuring consistent product quality, and offering seamless operator interaction and batch control.

At 12:39pm, shares of ABB India were trading 0.39 percent higher at Rs 4,296.40 on the BSE.

Follow our live blog for all market action

G Balaji, Senior Vice-President and Head of Energy Industries at ABB India, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. "We are proud to partner with Reliance Life Sciences on this critical project. This collaboration will reinforce our position in the pharma and life sciences market, where we see tremendous potential for growth and innovation."

President of Reliance Life Sciences, KV Subramaniam, highlighted the importance of automation technologies in manufacturing processes. "The partnership with ABB is not just part of this continuum, but also a step up in terms of virtualisation and process control."

In addition to the DCS, RLS will also benefit from ABB's modular remote I/O solution, which introduces a plug-and-play concept to automation. This solution shall offer faster commissioning, smoother process implementation, and the flexibility to scale plant capacity in the future.

By expanding its manufacturing facilities, Reliance Life Sciences aims to produce high-quality biosimilars at an affordable cost.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.