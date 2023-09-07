Aavas Financiers trades 2% higher as Smallcap World Fund buys stake

Jaipur based Aavas Financiers, is engaged in providing housing loan to customers from low and middle income segment.

Shares of Aavas Financiers were trading 2 percent higher on open on the NSE on September 7, a day after Smallcap World Fund Inc bought stake in the company. As of 10 am, the stock was trading 3 percent higher than yesterday's close of Rs 1,632.

On September 7, Foreign portfolio investor Smallcap World Fund Inc bought 4.54 lakh shares or 0.57 percent stake worth Rs 75.11 crore in Aavas via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 1,654 per share.

