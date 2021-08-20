AAVAS Financiers stock down 4% as Lake District Holdings offloads over 49.5 lakh shares

Shares of AAVAS Financiers were down over 4 percent intraday on August 20 after bulk data showed major selling by Lake District Holdings. Meanwhile, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Government of Singapore acquired nearly 32 lakh shares of the company.

Lake District Holdings sold 49,54,608 equity shares of the company at Rs 2,452.87 per share.

Prior to the transaction, Lake District held 29.47 percent stake in the non-bank lender as of June 30.

In a separate transaction, the Monetary Authority of Singapore bought 5,66,134 equity shares and the Government of Singapore acquired 26,28,652 equity shares at Rs 2,449.92 per share on the BSE.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 6.69 percent or Rs 177.65 at Rs 2,477.15.

Follow the latest market action on our live blog

At 10:41 hrs, AAVAS Financiers was quoting at Rs 2,364.00, down Rs 113.15, or 4.57 percent on NSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,513.05 and an intraday low of Rs 2,351.55.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,068.30 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,284.50 on 6 July 2021 and 9 September 2020, respectively. Currently, it is trading 22.95 percent below its 52-week high and 84.04 percent above its 52-week low.