Aavas Financiers stands out in the overcrowded low-ticket housing finance space

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Solid disbursement growth Low cost of funding, consistent spreads System upgradation to improve operating cost Superior asset quality, return ratio compared to peers Geographically well-diversified Premium valuation justified Aavas Financiers (Aavas; CMP: Rs 1,958; M Cap: Rs 15,480 crore) has established its dominance in the affordable housing finance segment with a relentless focus on asset quality. Now, the company is scaling up its business by leveraging digitisation. The business model is retail-focused and it is geographically well- diversified. The company has maintained healthy spreads over the...