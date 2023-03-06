Aavas Financiers eyes high-speed growth, should investors bet on it?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Strong asset growth outlook Geographical expansion to boost scalability System upgradation to improve operating cost, aid profitability Superior asset quality, return ratios compared to peers Premium valuation justified Aavas Financiers’ (Aavas; CMP: Rs 1,827; M Cap: Rs 14,420 crore) starts a new chapter with Aavas 3.0, which entails scaling up business with higher AUM (asset under management) growth, aided by digitisation and calibrated geographic expansion. On the earnings front, Aavas’s performance in the last quarter was in line with expectations, albeit with a little surprise....