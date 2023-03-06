HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Aavas Financiers eyes high-speed growth, should investors bet on it?

Khushboo Rai   •

Digital transformation to accelerate AUM growth and productivity

AAVAS Financiers: CARE upgrades credit rating on AAVAS Financiers' long term facilities. Based on rating assessment undertaken by CARE Ratings, the company's Long term facilities credit rating has been upgraded to AA from AA-' while reaffirming the short term facilities rating. Outlook on the long term facilities rating is revised to Stable from Positive.
Highlights: Strong asset growth outlook Geographical expansion to boost scalability System upgradation to improve operating cost, aid profitability Superior asset quality, return ratios compared to peers Premium valuation justified Aavas Financiers’ (Aavas; CMP: Rs 1,827; M Cap: Rs 14,420 crore) starts a new chapter with Aavas 3.0, which entails scaling up business with higher AUM (asset under management) growth, aided by digitisation and calibrated geographic expansion. On the earnings front, Aavas’s performance in the last quarter was in line with expectations, albeit with a little surprise....

