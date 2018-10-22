Aarti Industries may test Rs 1,600: AnandRathi

Aarti Industries' process chemistry competence with scale-up engineering competence put Aarti Industries as one of the global leaders in benzene-based chemistry.

Its highly integrated manufacturing facilities along the entire value chain of processing capabilities, makes Aarti competent at isomer management, a key factor acting as an entry barrier.

In FY18, company secured two large contracts, for ten and twenty years respectively from two global customers. Both will start from FY20 and ensure future earnings.

The company plans capex of Rs 1200 crore in two phases of Rs 600 crore each in FY19 and FY20.

Predictable high growth for the next three years - continual capex has enabled Aarti to grow continuously. The scale-up in its business and the new toluene setup offers assurance of an over 20% CAGR revenue growth in the next three years.

Product lines & capex are complementary to customers’ products & capex.

Management is working toward hiving off its non-performing segment – home care. This shows the management focus, on performing segments and maintaining profitability.

We arrive at a valuation of Rs 1,600 a share. At this price the stock is valued at a PE of 31x FY19e.

