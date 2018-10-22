App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aarti Industries may test Rs 1,600: AnandRathi

The company plans capex of Rs 1200 crore in two phases of Rs 600 crore each in FY19 and FY20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aarti Industries' process chemistry competence with scale-up engineering competence put Aarti Industries as one of the global leaders in benzene-based chemistry.

Its highly integrated manufacturing facilities along the entire value chain of processing capabilities, makes Aarti competent at isomer management, a key factor acting as an entry barrier.

In FY18, company secured two large contracts, for ten and twenty years respectively from two global customers. Both will start from FY20 and ensure future earnings.

The company plans capex of Rs 1200 crore in two phases of Rs 600 crore each in FY19 and FY20.

related news

Predictable high growth for the next three years - continual capex has enabled Aarti to grow continuously. The scale-up in its business and the new toluene setup offers assurance of an over 20% CAGR revenue growth in the next three years.

Product lines & capex are complementary to customers’ products & capex.

Management is working toward hiving off its non-performing segment – home care. This shows the management focus, on performing segments and maintaining profitability.

We arrive at a valuation of Rs 1,600 a share. At this price the stock is valued at a PE of 31x FY19e.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 09:40 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.